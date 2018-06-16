Listen Live

Missing: Toronto Teen Last Seen in Barrie

Concern For Fourteen-Year-old Tylor Kennedy's Wellbeing

By News

A missing Toronto teen was last spotted in Barrie. Fourteen-year-old Tylor Kennedy was last spied in the Timberwalk area of Barrie on June 1st, while police and family are concerned for the teen’s wellbeing. He had previously been seen in Toronto a day prior, and no word since. Tylor is described as;

  • Missing - Tylor Kennedy (14 yrs.)  5’3″
  • Medium build
  • Black hair
  • Last seen wearing a black Air Jordan cap, a blue long-sleeved shirt and grey pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police Criminal Investigative Services at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129, or leave an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com

