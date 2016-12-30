Missing Woman

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Gravenhurst woman. OPP say 26 year old Kristin Miscio of Gravenhurst was last seen December 29th in the area of North Street, around midnight.

Kristin is described as 5’3 with a slim build, long brown hair, hazel eyes and she has an eyebrow ring. She was last seen wearing dark pants, a long sleeved teal shirt and a grey parka with a fur trimmed hood. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bracebridge OPP at 888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477