Listen Live

Missing: Young Barrie Man

Cameron Abernathy Last Seen In South Barrie Late Tuesday Night

By News

A Barrie teen hasn’t been seen since late Tuesday night. Barrie Police need help in finding 13-year-old Cameron Abernathy, last seen in the Big Bay Point Rd. and Yonge St. area of Barrie around 11:30 Tuesday evening. Cameron is described as:

  • Male, white
  • 5’8″, 140lbs
  • Thin build
  • Brown hair in braids
  • Wearing a blue Adidas jacket, gold jewelry, blue jeans, white shoes and a black pack

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant D Moore of the Barrie Police Criminal Investigative Division at (705) 725-7025 ext. 2765.  Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com

Related posts

New Twist On Old Gift Card Scam Now Involves Texts From a Phony Boss

New Bridge for Barrie’s Congested South End

The Rap Sheet

Suspect in Custody Following Elmvale Arena Fire

Animals Stolen and Fences Cut at Elmvale Zoo

A Challenging Career with Many Highs and Lows – Paramedic Services Week

One Strike At CP Rail Averted; Another Not

HOUSING: We Knew 18 Years Ago it Would Come to This

The Rap Sheet