Misusing Fireworks Could Land You With Fine – Barrie Police
Outlining The Firework Bylaws in Barrie
Barrie Police are reminding everyone that while fireworks can be fun, they can also be dangerous. They say by-laws are in place in Barrie regarding proper firework use, to keep everyone safe. They’ve took the time to outline the dos and don’ts when it comes to fireworks shows this weekend.
Fines Include:
- Setting of fireworks – winds exceeding 40 km/hr.
Fine $180.00
- Setting off fireworks on public highway/ public-park
Fine $240.00
- Ignite fireworks within 300 meters of hospital/nursing home/health lodge/school/church –When not authorized
Fine $240.00
- Setting off fireworks within 8 meters of building/tent/trailer/camp/shelter/motor vehicle
Fine $240.00
- Setting of fireworks within 300 meters of explosive/gasoline or other flammable substances
Fine $490.00
- Setting of fireworks – creating danger
Fine $365.00
They say some tips for a safe firework show include:
- They can only be discharged five (5) calendar days prior to the Canada Day Holiday
- You need to be 18 years of age to buy and set off fireworks
- Light them one at a time
- They cannot be discharged over roads /public parks
- Always have water handy. Keep a ready hose or water-filled bucket nearby.
- Set up a safe-zone for your spectators, at least 20 m away from where you are activating the fireworks, and don’t forget to check the wind direction. Winds cannot exceed 40 km/hr.
- If the fireworks don’t have a base, bury at least half of the firework in a bucket of sand or dirt.
- Never try to re-light a “dud” firework. Wait 15 to 20 minutes then soak it in a bucket of water.
- Dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them in water and then disposing of them in your trash can
- Always supervise children using sparklers. They stay hot for a while after they are extinguished
- Eye protection should always be worn when lightening fireworks, and never lean over the firework when lighting them.