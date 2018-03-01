MLSE Says No More Print-At-Home Tickets!

MLSE says it will be doing away with the print-at-home option for Leaf and Raptor tickets all in an effort to stop the fraud with its tickets.

A spokesperson for the company says that every time the Leafs or Raptors play a home game, security turns away roughly a dozen customers holding bogus tickets they’ve printed off at home. Often, it’s not their fault but its an ongoing problem!

Starting this fall, only two options will remain for Raptors and Leafs games: mobile electronic tickets, or tickets printed on cardboard stock. Toronto FC fans will have a little longer to print-at-home through 2019!

Here’s the story!