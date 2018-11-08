Listen Live

Modern Family Character Finds Out She’s Pregnant During Last Nights Episode…

Who’s egg-O is Prego

By Dirt/Divas

After Modern Family killed off DeDe Pritchett, played by Shelley Long, the mother of Claire (Julie Bowen) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), and ex-wife to Jay (Ed O’Neill).  It was kinda nice twist to see that a new character will soon be added to the family!

Spoiler alert!!!!

 

 

 

Haley (played by Sarah Hyland) found out she is pregnant after a trip to the ER because she got a table of lipstick stuck up her nose.

 ABC Modern Family Instagram

And, there is a twist! Who’s the father????

(ABC/Ron Tom) ADAM DEVINE, REID EWING, SARAH HYLAND

Haley’s boyfriend is Dylan, but she has another love interest, Arvin. Whose kid is it!?  Modern Family is currently on the final season.

Related posts

Halloween Is Now The Top Grossing Slasher Film Of All Time!

Reboot Of ‘Shrek’ And ‘Puss In Boots’ Is In The Works

Breaking Bad Movie In The Works!