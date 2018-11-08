Modern Family Character Finds Out She’s Pregnant During Last Nights Episode…

After Modern Family killed off DeDe Pritchett, played by Shelley Long, the mother of Claire (Julie Bowen) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), and ex-wife to Jay (Ed O’Neill). It was kinda nice twist to see that a new character will soon be added to the family!

Spoiler alert!!!!

Haley (played by Sarah Hyland) found out she is pregnant after a trip to the ER because she got a table of lipstick stuck up her nose.

And, there is a twist! Who’s the father????

Haley’s boyfriend is Dylan, but she has another love interest, Arvin. Whose kid is it!? Modern Family is currently on the final season.