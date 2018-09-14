Modern Family Killing Off A Significant Character This Season…

The show is about to enter into season 10 and ABC has revealed that this season won’t all be laughs and fun.

Co-creator Christopher Lloyd said the upcoming season will handle some “bigger life events”. Christopher went on to explain, while the show has dealt with death (Phil’s Mom) it would be unusual for a family of this size over 10 years not to deal with a significant death…

Modern Family season 10 premieres on September 26 at 9pm on ABC.