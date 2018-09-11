‘Modest’ Hiring Climate Expected In Barrie In Q4

ManpowerGroup is anticipating a modest hiring climate in Barrie in the 4th quarter.

A survey of local employers found 17% anticipating cutbacks with 76% likely to maintain staffing levels.

“With seasonal variations removed from the data, Barrie’s fourth quarter Net Employment Outlook of three per cent is a three percentage point decrease when compared to the previous quarterly Outlook,” said Benson. “It is also a decrease of eight percentage points from the Outlook reported during the same time last year, indicating a mild hiring pace for the upcoming months.”