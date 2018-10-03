Molly Ringwald Doesn’t Like The Sex Scene In Her 1984 Movie Sixteen Candles!

Molly said in an interview ever since she became a mom, the sex scene doesn’t sit right with her…

Molly told NPR she’ll never be happy with her character’s love interest, played by Michael Schoeffling considering making love to his unconscious girlfriend, played by Haviland Morris, who is then fooled into having drunken sex with Anthony Michael Hall’s Ted.

Molly continues to say that she feels very different about the movie’s she made in the 80’s confessing that what was acceptable then isn’t now.

However; Molly does give credit to the writers and directors for creating movies that highlighted teen issues and got conversations started…