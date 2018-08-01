Molson Coors Pour Out Plans to Get Into Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market

Something’s a brewing at Molson Coors and it’s not beer. Molson Coors’ Canadian division is getting into the booming pot business. Molson Coors Canada and one of Canada’s biggest pot producers Hydropothecary Corporation announced Wednesday they are teaming up to bring a non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverage to Canada.

Huge growth market for Cannabis Infused drinks

It’s not clear what kind of beverage they will be producing but it’s clear they want a piece of what is sure to be a booming market. In the U.S., Bloomberg is predicting the cannabis industry will be worth $50 billion by 2026, so it’s no surprise the big food, beverage and alcohol company’s are swarming ahead of 2019.

“Canada is breaking new ground in the cannabis sector and, as one of the country’s leading beverage companies, Molson Coors Canada has a unique opportunity to participate in this exciting and rapidly expanding consumer segment. This new venture is consistent with our growth strategy and our commitment to being First Choice for Consumers and Customers by ensuring that Canadians have access to high-quality products that meet their evolving drinking preferences,” said Frederic Landtmeters, President and CEO of Molson Coors Canada.