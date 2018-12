Police say that they got a call from a neighbour concerned about kids who were home alone…Police in Indiana City say they found a 7 -year-old and a 4-year- old home alone watching “Home Alone”…

The 25 year old mother of the two children said that she couldn’t find a sitter so she had her 7 -year-old stay home from school to watch his younger 4- year- old brother. Mom was arrested on a neglect charge.

