Mom Doesn’t Want To Pay Babysitter Cause The Kids Were “Easy” & The Sitter Got Ice Cream

Just the title of this annoys me.

So a young woman agreed to babysit 2 kids for 8 hours. However, the Mom didn’t think she had to pay the sitter because the kids were easy to take care of and the babysitter got ice cream.

Does this woman not know how babysitting works? Luckily the sitter had it all in text and was able to show receipts to the delusional woman trying to swindle the poor girl out of her earned money.

Click on the picture and you can read the whole convo.

**There is some NSFW/Kids language in the texts from the mom.