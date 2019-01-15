Mom Find Very Inventive Way To Help Her Baby’s Chest Congestion!

When your child is sick, you will do anything and everything you can to ease their pain and discomfort. Mom’s seek help on social media, looking for suggestions on how to help their children through their sickness…

In a Facebook post on the parenting page Melons and Cuties, mom’s were invited to offer up their suggestions and home remedies and hacks….

One mom had a rather creative way to help her baby’s chest congestion. (Move over Vapo Rub)

Mom said in the post that she used her personal pleasure device (sex toy) and rubbed it on her baby’s back to try to remove some of the build up in her lungs…

Use on baby’s back while sitting in a steamy bathroom. Brilliant!!! And just so you know, that many hospitals and respiratory therapists use these in the treatment of respiratory issues on the BACK.

Just because something may have a sexual purpose- doesn’t mean it can’t be used for something else! Naturally this mom got a lot of comments on her creative way to help her baby!

Having a sick kid it brutal, and moms will do anything to ease their pain!

