Mom get sick this Many times during her kid’s childhood!

Moms don’t have time to be sick. Right?

According to a new survey by Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the average mom gets sick 324 times during her kid’s childhood. On average, that’s about 18 times per year!

Here’s the breakdown of those 324 illnesses: 108 sore throat, 108 runny noses, 54 colds, 36 stomach bugs or cases of diarrhea, 12 cases of the flu, and six cases of lice and other random illnesses.

The survey also found the average mom only feels totally healthy 13 days a month. It’s called Saturdays and Sundays! Ha!