Mom’s Don’t Toot!
Did you fluff?
It seems that moms are held to a higher standard when it comes to bodily noises. Charlie has this irrational fear of tooting in front of her family.
Here’s a little poem explaining why mom’s don’t toot!
Mom doesn’t ever tot, it remains to be seen
even when the family eats, those gassy foods like beens
Mom doesn’t ever tot, and no one knows why
even if her tummy hurts and she’s about to cry
Mom doesn’t ever tot, she says it isn’t nice
especially when dad is home, no noise is suffice
Mom doesn’t ever tot, because she says its bad
I wonder if that’s the reason that mom is always mad!