It seems that moms are held to a higher standard when it comes to bodily noises. Charlie has this irrational fear of tooting in front of her family.

Here’s a little poem explaining why mom’s don’t toot!

Mom doesn’t ever tot, it remains to be seen

even when the family eats, those gassy foods like beens

Mom doesn’t ever tot, and no one knows why

even if her tummy hurts and she’s about to cry

Mom doesn’t ever tot, she says it isn’t nice

especially when dad is home, no noise is suffice

Mom doesn’t ever tot, because she says its bad

I wonder if that’s the reason that mom is always mad!