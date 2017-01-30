Monday, January 30th

1. Today is January 30th, is tomorrow January 31st or February 1st?

January 31st

2. In baseball, how many runners cross the plate in a grand slam?

4

3. What type of flowers does the Canadian Cancer Society sell in the month of April?

Daffodils

4. Name one of the three letters of the alphabet associated with the Children’s song Old Macdonald?

E-I-O

5. If you have to be at work for 8 AM and it takes you 20 minutes to get there, PLUS 10 minutes in the drive thru for coffee; what time do you need to leave your house

730 AM

6. The NHL held its annual All-star game this weekend in Los Angeles, what NHL Team is from Los Angeles?

The Kings

7. A sonnet and a limerick are styles of what?

poems

8. spell limerick?

L I M E R I C K

9. Name the dance where your put your right foot in and put your right foot out?

The Hokey Pokey

10. How many syllables are in the word Rhinoceros?

4