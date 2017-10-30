Monday’s Weather

Today Showers. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 60 late this morning. High 8.

Tonight Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low plus 4.

Tue A few showers ending early in the afternoon then cloudy. Wind west 20 km/h. High 6.

Night Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 1.

Wed Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Night Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Thu Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 13.

Night Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Fri Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 8.

Night Cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Sat A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Night Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.