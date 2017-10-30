Monday’s Weather

|Today
|Showers. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 60 late this morning. High 8.
|Tonight
|Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low plus 4.
|Tue
|A few showers ending early in the afternoon then cloudy. Wind west 20 km/h. High 6.
|Night
|Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 1.
|Wed
|Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 8.
|Night
|Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.
|Thu
|Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 13.
|Night
|Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 7.
|Fri
|Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 8.
|Night
|Cloudy periods. Low minus 1.
|Sat
|A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.
|Night
|Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.
|Sun
|Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 9.