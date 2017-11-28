Money To Burn: Canadians Apparently Have Lots Of It

Are you feeling the pinch? A survey by the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development finds Canadians keep digging themselves deeper into debt. In fact, Canada tops the list of countries surveyed with a household debt-to-income ratio of 175 percent, led by an insatiable appetite for real estate (though that’s starting to suppress with measures to cool the housing markets).

The high ranking doesn’t mean we’re doomed but does mean we could be vulnerable to economic shocks. Click here for more on this story.