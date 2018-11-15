Monopoly For Millennials

Hasbro has added another version of Monopoly to its game collection… This time its for Millennials and its said to mock the generation born between 1981 and 1996!

On the front of the game box is the “Monopoly” man, Rich Uncle Pennybags with a cup of coffee, earbuds and a medal labeled “participation.”

The tagline on the cover reads: “Forget real estate. You can’t afford it anyway.”

What makes this game different is that instead of money, players will collect experiences as they travel around the board. The experiences include yours “parents basement,” “Thrift Shop,” and a “Farmer’s market.” There is still the traditional “Go to jail” corner because that is still relevant!

“Money doesn’t always buy a great time, but experiences, whether they’re good — or weird — last forever,” says the game’s description on Walmart’s website. The description also notes that “adulting is hard.”

The game is just under $20 on the Walmart website, and is already out of stock for now…