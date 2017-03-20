Monopoly Says Farewell To Thimble, Boot & Wheelbarrow Game Pieces

If you’re not a fan of change, we suggest you take a seat.

The people have spoken. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of the thimble, boot, and wheelbarrow Monopoly tokens. Why do you ask? Well, we only have ourselves to blame.

Over 146 countries threw in their two cents on which tokens should be removed from Monopoly and what their replacements should be. The votes were counted and the results are in! Welcome aboard the Tyrannosaurus rex, penguin, and rubber ducky.

What does this mean for thimble, boot, and wheelbarrow token users? In the 2017 versions of Monopoly, you will be left with exposed thumbs, cold feet, and unproductive gardening tools.

You can snag yourself a 2017 version of Monopoly this August.