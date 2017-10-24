Listen Live

Montreal Man Ticketed For Singing In His Car

He Received A $149 Fine For "Screaming In Public"

By Kool Headlines, Videos

You might want to rethink belting out your favourite tunes next time you’re in the car, because it could land you with $149 ticket.

Yes, that’s right. 38-year-old Taoufik Moalla was stopped by four police officers just metres from his home. “They asked me if I was screaming,” Moalla told the Montreal Gazette. “I said, ‘No, I was singing.’” Despite this answer, Moalla was still issued a $149 ticket for “screaming in a public place.”

Moalla feels that the private space of your car, and a “public place” are not the same thing. The incident happened on September 27th, and he has since contested the ticket and is currently waiting to hear back. Montreal police have made no comment on the incident.

So you might be wondering, what was he singing that could have been confused with screaming? One of his favourite songs, C+C Music Factory’s “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now).” You can listen to it below, but if you’re thinking about singing along, considering doing it quietly.

Feature image via Wikimedia Commons.

Related posts

See What’s Coming To Netflix In November

Michael Bay to Produce Live-Action ‘Dora the Explorer’ Movie

Justin Timberlake to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

McDonald’s Is Testing A “McVegan” Burger

Tom Petty Hospitalized After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Shooting At Las Vegas Musical Festival Leaves 50 Dead, Hundreds Injured

Everything Is Not What It Seems At Some Ontario Farmer’s Markets

Netflix To Put $500 Million In To Canadian Content

Ontario To Invest $1M In Bike Parking At Tourist Attractions