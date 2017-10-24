Montreal Man Ticketed For Singing In His Car

You might want to rethink belting out your favourite tunes next time you’re in the car, because it could land you with $149 ticket.

Yes, that’s right. 38-year-old Taoufik Moalla was stopped by four police officers just metres from his home. “They asked me if I was screaming,” Moalla told the Montreal Gazette. “I said, ‘No, I was singing.’” Despite this answer, Moalla was still issued a $149 ticket for “screaming in a public place.”

Moalla feels that the private space of your car, and a “public place” are not the same thing. The incident happened on September 27th, and he has since contested the ticket and is currently waiting to hear back. Montreal police have made no comment on the incident.

So you might be wondering, what was he singing that could have been confused with screaming? One of his favourite songs, C+C Music Factory’s “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now).” You can listen to it below, but if you’re thinking about singing along, considering doing it quietly.

Feature image via Wikimedia Commons.