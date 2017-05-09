More Grocery Stores Get Okay To Sell Beer And Cider

Seventy-six more grocery stores in Ontario will be allowed to sell beer and cider come the end of June. Among them, Foodland in Midland, Loblaws and both Wal Marts in Barrie, and Sobey’s in Gravenhurst and Parry Sound. This is the second round of Ontario’s commitment to make it more convenient for people to buy beer, while opening up additional opportunities for breweries and cideries. Currently, up to 130 grocery stores across Ontario can sell beer and cider, including up to 70 that can sell wine. The 76 new store authorizations will bring the total to up to 206 grocery stores.