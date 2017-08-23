More Nude Celebrity Pictures Leaked!

More Nude Celebrity pics have leaked on line…. The latest celebs to be hacked are Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell! As a result the ladies have lawyered up!

Stolen images featuring Tiger Woods, Miley Cyrus and singer/actress Katharine McPhee have also been leaked. Lawyers for both Kristin, Stella and Tiger have fired off letters to the bosses of multiple websites that have published the stolen images threatening drastic consequences if the images of his client are not removed immediately.

Both lawyers insist that these images belong to the celebrities and were published without permission. The latest images follow the iCloud hacking scandal, which began in 2014 when Ryan Collins hacked into the electronic accounts of over 30 celebrities and stole naked photos of stars including Jennifer Lawrence. Collins is now doing 18 months for his role in a federal prison.