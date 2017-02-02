More Paramedic Services For Innisfil

Some extra emergency medical coverage coming to Alcona, but not in the form of an ambulance. At this week’s Innisfil council meeting, a special leasing agreement was backed, allowing a Simcoe County Paramedic Services’ vehicle to operate out of the Alcona fire station. The vehicle isn’t an ambulance, rather a Rapid Response Unit. It allows for first responders to get there in time to provide urgent care until an ambulance can arrive. The move comes after some Innisfil Fire and Rescue Services staff were allocated from the Alcona station to the one in Lefroy last year, freeing up some space at the Alcona location. The Rapid Response Unit is funded through the County of Simcoe.