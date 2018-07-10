More Players Confirmed for Hockey Night in Barrie

New names have been added to the line-up for Hockey Night in Barrie – a fundraiser that has brought in $2 million dollars for organizations like Royal Victoria Hospital. The NHL stars and Barrie Colts alumni hit the ice for an 11th edition of the popular fundraiser on August 9th. Funds go to support Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Ontario Easter Seals and The Barrie Colts Community Fund.

The Players

Andrew Mangiapane

Mangiapane started his career with the Barrie Colts. He was named to the 2013-2014 OHL First All-Rookie Team in his first year of OHL play. In the 2014-2015 season, Andrew cracked 100 points, scoring 43 goals and 104 points in 68 games played. In 2016, he was signed to an entry-level contract with the Calgary Flames. Andrew made his NHL Debut in December of 2017.

Connor Crisp Born in Alliston, Ontario, local boy Connor Crisp played three seasons in the OHL with the Erie Otters. He was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in 2013, and made his pro debut with their AHL affiliate the Hamilton Bulldogs in March, following his OHL season with the Sudbury Wolves. During his 2013-2014 season, Connor scored 28 goals with 27 assists and was +11 in 67 games for Sudbury, leading the Wolves with 120 penalty minutes.

Ric Jackman

Ric Jackman played for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the OHL from 1996 – 1998. He was drafted fifth overall by the Dallas Stars in 1998, and went on to play 231 NHL Career games, scoring 19 goals and 58 assists for 77 points. During his NHL career, Ric also played for the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Anaheim Ducks.