More Players Confirmed for Hockey Night in Barrie
The 11th edition will be played on August 9th
New names have been added to the line-up for Hockey Night in Barrie – a fundraiser that has brought in $2 million dollars for organizations like Royal Victoria Hospital. The NHL stars and Barrie Colts alumni hit the ice for an 11th edition of the popular fundraiser on August 9th. Funds go to support Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Ontario Easter Seals and The Barrie Colts Community Fund.
The Players
Andrew Mangiapane
Mangiapane started his career with the Barrie Colts. He was named to the 2013-2014 OHL First All-Rookie Team in his first year of OHL play. In the 2014-2015 season, Andrew cracked 100 points, scoring 43 goals and 104 points in 68 games played. In 2016, he was signed to an entry-level contract with the Calgary Flames. Andrew made his NHL Debut in December of 2017.