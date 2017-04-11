More than half of mothers and one-third of fathers are guilty of Sharenting

Parents are guilty of sharing way too much, posting too many photos, cute stories and, well, everything from potty training to preschool struggles, according to a poll conducted by the University of Michigan.

Sharenting is here to stay. Nearly 70 percent of parents said they use social media to get advice from other more experienced parents and 62 percent said it helped them worry less. How far is too far when it comes to crossing the boundaries between public and private life? On the upside, parents who are active on social media say it makes them feel less alone.

But on the downside, children who are not even old enough to use Facebook or Instagram may already have a digital identity created for them, courtesy of their oversharing parents.

Having said all this:

Parents do recognize the potential pitfalls of sharing information about their children online. Nearly two-thirds are concerned someone would learn private information about their child or share photos of their child. More than half also worried that when they grow older, their children may be embarrassed by what was shared.

What parenting advice is most commonly shared on social media?

Getting kids to sleep: 28 percent

Nutrition and eating tips: 26 percent

Discipline: 19 percent

Daycare/preschool: 17 percent

Behaviour problems: 13 percent