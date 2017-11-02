More Vacation Time for Non-Smokers?

In September, Japanese marketing firm, Piala Inc. introduced new rules that gave 6 extra days of holiday to non-smokers.

They did this after the non-smokers pointed that they work more than their smoking colleagues because the smokers were going out for cigarette breaks.

Do you notice the same thing at your work place? Do you think the difference is six days?

If you’re a smoker, would you try harder to quit if it meant 6 more days of paid vacation? According to MSN, 4 people at Piala have quit since the new rules were put in place.

The beautiful “Tokyo Japan City Skyline” photo is from Derrick Brutel on Flikr. CC