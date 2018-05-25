Morgan Freeman Being Accused of Inappropriate Behaviours

8 women have alleged that Freeman made constant comments about their clothing choices and bodies and even unwanted touching in some cases… Only two the women choose to release their names due to fears of retribution by a very powerful man in hollywood.

These 8 people together described a pattern of inappropriate behavior by Freeman on set, while promoting his movies and at his production company Revelations Entertainment.

Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning actor apologized Thursday after he was accused by eight women of harassment and inappropriate behaviour in a published report.

“Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would willingly offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy,” Freeman said in a statement. “I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”