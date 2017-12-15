Morgan Spurlock Calls Himself Out

Morgan Spurlock, the director of “Supersize Me,’ says “Its only a matter of time before they come for me.”

Over the last couple of months, women have been stepping up with allegations of sexual harassment against powerful men. Earlier this week, Morgan did something that most men haven’t done; he called himself out.

Morgan admitted a long history of sexual misconduct against his classmates, co-workers and his two wives.

Ironic as Morgan has made a career out of finding out the truth!