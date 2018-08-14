Mosquito In Alliston Tests Positive For West Nile Virus

Protect yourself against mosquitoes.

That’s the message from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit following the season’s second positive finding of West Nile virus.

The mosquitoes were collected from a trap in Alliston; the first positive mosquitoes were identified in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

What are the Signs?

Not everyone who gets bitten by an infected mosquito will get the virus. Symptoms of West Nile virus really depend on the person who becomes infected. Kids with normal immune systems, usually get just a mild “flu-like” illness. Symptoms include fever, headache, neck and back stiffness, muscle ache, tiredness, joint pain, swollen glands, rash. In the most extreme cases, West Nile virus can cause a condition called encephalitis, which is irritation and swelling of the brain.

How to Protect Against WNV