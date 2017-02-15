Most Suspicious Part About This Crime Was Buying An AC Unit in Winter
Credit Card Theft Suspect Caught on Camera
Police say a guy used a stolen credit card to buy an air conditioner, even more suspicious considering it’s winter! The suspect was allegedly caught on camera waiting at a south end Barrie condo unit for the delivery guy to show up with an air conditioner bought using a stolen card. Once the suspect helped unload his new appliance at the condo, police say he packed it up in a waiting SUV, before taking off to parts unknown. The suspect is described as:
- Male
- white
- Heavy build
- Dark hair
- goatee
- Wearing a black “North Face” jacket, cargo pants and black boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Higgins of the Barrie Police Fraud Unit at (705)725-7025 ext.2955, or via email at thiggins@barriepolice.ca