Mother’s Day shoppers are expected to spend how much?

Mother’s Day shoppers are expected to spend an average of $186.39 for the holiday, up from last year’s $172.22. With 85 percent of consumers surveyed celebrating the holiday, total spending is expected to reach $23.6 billion.

That’s the highest number in the survey’s 14-year history, topping last year’s previous record of $21.4 billion. According to the survey here’s what they plan to buy:

69 percent will send Mom flowers spending $2.6 billion



56 percent plan a special outing like brunch or dinner spending $4.2 billion

45 percent will purchase a gift card spending 2.5 billion

37 percent will purchase clothing spending $2.1 billion

36 percent will buy jewelry spending $5 billion



24 percent will purchase a personal services like a spa day spending $1.9 billion

15 percent will get her consumer electronics spending $2 billion

What Mom really wants?????