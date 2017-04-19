Motorcycle Ends Up In The Drink

Police are looking for a motorcyclist who might not be very good at it. Around 6:30 last night, a resident near the Holland Canal went to investigate the strong odour of gasoline outside his place, and found a motorcycle partially submerged in the canal. The lights were still on, and some wet footprints were spotted nearby while a nearby resident spotted someone cutting through their yard. Officers want to speak to this driver, described as:

male

white

short greyish hair

about 60 years of age

wearing a short black jacket with a large red circle emblem on the back and dark grey jogging pants..

Anyone with information is asked to call Constable Jay Saville at 905-775-3311, extension 1472, or by e-mail at jason.saville@southsimcoepolice.ca