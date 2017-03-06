Listen Live

Mounties Arrest Two In Steroid Distribution Investigation

Owen Sound Business at Centre of Investigation

By News

The RCMP say it has bust an Owen Sound company for selling steroids. Two people were arrested on Thursday, after the Mounties say they executed a search warrant at an Owen Sound business and Sauble Beach home. Investigators claim they found several kilograms of steroids and other substances at the business, along with sophisticated production equipment and a prohibited firearm. A 35-year-old man and 30-year-old woman are on the hook for several Drug and Weapons charges.

