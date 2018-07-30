Mounties Charge Bradford Man As Co-Conspirator in Cocaine Smuggling Operation

An eight month Mountie investigation has a Bradford man accused of importing cocaine.

The RCMP says it arrested a man in Toronto back in November, after authorities say he imported nearly 50 kilograms of cocaine into Canada, and a further investigation into the crime resulted in charges against a 41-year-old from Bradford.

The Mounted Police say he is accused of Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offense of Importing Cocaine, after border services officers and a drug dog discovered about 50 packages of coke hidden inside a few boxes of plastic pellets at the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge eight months ago.