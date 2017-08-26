Move it for Young Minds

August 26th from 8:30-12pm: 3rd Annual August MFYM event.

Bring your family out for this unique event that combines walking with exercise challenge stations scattered along a scenic path at Barrie’s waterfront. People of all ages and abilities are invited to join this very important cause. Our goal is to have a minimum of 200 participants and to raise over $10,000.00 with 100% of the profits going to RVH to help them open a children and youth mental health unit by the end of 2017. Click here for tickets.