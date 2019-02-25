Movie Mondays

Join us Monday afternoons at Painswick for Monday Movie Marathons. Admission is free and you can bring your own nut-free refreshments.

January – First Month, Last Lines

Jan. 7 – Back to the Future (Rated PG, 116 mins)

Jan. 14 – Dr. Strangelove (Rated PG, 100 mins)

Jan. 21 – King Kong (Rated PG, 110 mins)

Jan. 28 – The Usual Suspects (Rated AA, 105 mins)

February – Black History Month

Feb. 4 – Ray (Rated PG-13, 153 mins)

Feb. 11 – Loving (Rated PG-13, 123 mins)

Feb. 18 – No movie this week, closed for Family Day!

Feb. 25 – Winnie Mandela (Rated AA, 107 mins)