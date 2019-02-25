Movie Mondays
Join us Monday afternoons at Painswick for Monday Movie Marathons. Admission is free and you can bring your own nut-free refreshments.
January – First Month, Last Lines
Jan. 7 – Back to the Future (Rated PG, 116 mins)
Jan. 14 – Dr. Strangelove (Rated PG, 100 mins)
Jan. 21 – King Kong (Rated PG, 110 mins)
Jan. 28 – The Usual Suspects (Rated AA, 105 mins)
February – Black History Month
Feb. 4 – Ray (Rated PG-13, 153 mins)
Feb. 11 – Loving (Rated PG-13, 123 mins)
Feb. 18 – No movie this week, closed for Family Day!
Feb. 25 – Winnie Mandela (Rated AA, 107 mins)