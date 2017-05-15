Listen Live

Movies every 90’s kid had on VHS

My epic VHS collection began with a membership to Columbia Video house!

By Kool Mornings

The 90’s was the golden age of VHS, and having a well curated collection was on par with having thousands of Instagram followers today.

The collection would be given pride of place in the living room, and there was nothing like the joy of being able to add one more VHS to your beloved collection.

According to a new pole these are the top VHS tapes that most 90’s kids had in their collection!

The Lion King

The Little Mermaid
Grease
Casper

Home Alone 1 & 2


Hocus Pocus
Mrs Doubtfire

Toy Story

Jumanji
Free Willy
Richie Rich
The Parent Trap
Honey, I shrunk the kids!

 

