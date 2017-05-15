Movies every 90’s kid had on VHS
My epic VHS collection began with a membership to Columbia Video house!
The 90’s was the golden age of VHS, and having a well curated collection was on par with having thousands of Instagram followers today.
The collection would be given pride of place in the living room, and there was nothing like the joy of being able to add one more VHS to your beloved collection.
According to a new pole these are the top VHS tapes that most 90’s kids had in their collection!
The Lion King
The Little Mermaid
Grease
Casper
Home Alone 1 & 2
Toy Story
Jumanji
Free Willy
Richie Rich
The Parent Trap
Honey, I shrunk the kids!