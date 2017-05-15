Movies every 90’s kid had on VHS

The 90’s was the golden age of VHS, and having a well curated collection was on par with having thousands of Instagram followers today.

The collection would be given pride of place in the living room, and there was nothing like the joy of being able to add one more VHS to your beloved collection.

According to a new pole these are the top VHS tapes that most 90’s kids had in their collection!

The Lion King

The Little Mermaid

Grease

Casper

Home Alone 1 & 2



Hocus Pocus

Mrs Doubtfire

Toy Story

Jumanji

Free Willy

Richie Rich

The Parent Trap

Honey, I shrunk the kids!