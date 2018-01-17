Moving And Shaking At Queen’s Park

They danced the Cabinet Shuffle at Queen’s Park today. Some new cabinet ministers were sworn in today, while others took on new profiles instead. The Government of Ontario has announced the following changes to cabinet:

Nathalie Des Rosiers – Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry

Daiene Vermile – Minister of Toursim, Culture, and Sport

Harinder Malhi – Minister of the Status of Women

Mitzie Hunter – Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development

Eleanor McMahon – President of the Treasury Board and Minister Responsible for Digital Government

Kathryn McGarry – Minister of Transportation

Indira Naidoo-Harris – Minister of Education and remains Minister Responsible for Early Years and Child Care

Steven Del Duca – Minister of Economic Development and Growth.

The shuffle came as now-former Cabinet Ministers Liz Sandals, Brad Duguid, and Deb Matthews announced they would not seek reelection this year.