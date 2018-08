HUGE TWO FAMILY GARAGE SALE, MOVING!

8am start.

521 Grove st E Barrie on Grove just past Johnson or Penetanguishene Rd to Grove St E.

Furniture , Lego , electronics, jewelry, small and large appliances, Star Wars memorbilia, books, machinery, lawn mowers, truck box inserts, sports equipment, art, universal gym.

** RAIN DATE: Sunday, August 26**