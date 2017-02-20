MPP Patrick Brown’s Free Family Day Events on February 20, 2017

Simcoe North MPP Patrick Brown will be hosting two free activities for the community to participate in to celebrate Family Day on February 20, 2017.

“Quality family time is very important, so I encourage everyone to get out of the house and come celebrate this day by having fun with the ones you love,” said Brown. “Everyone is invited!”

Brown will be hosting a family skate at The Roller Skating Place located at ODAS Park, 4500 Fairgrounds Road in Orillia, for free roller skating from 1-4 PM.

In addition, Brown and Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MP Alex Nuttall will host an afternoon of family ice skating from 1-3 PM at the Oro-Medonte Community Arena located at Hwy. 11 & Line 4 N. The event runs from 1-3 PM with complimentary hot chocolate available.

MP Alex Nuttall added, “Family Day is an opportunity to create new traditions and make some memories that will last a lifetime. Come join me and the rest of the Nuttall family out on the rink. Hope to see you there!”

For more information, please contact:

Phone: 705-326-3246

Email: Patrick.brownco@pc.ola.org