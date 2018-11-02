Mr Feeny, From Boy Meets World Scares Off An Intruder At The Age Of 91.
Age is just a number!
William Daniels and his wife Bonnie were home in San Fernando when Williams heard a noise coming from the back door… He quickly turned on the back lights and scared about the intruder…
Police were called for the attempted break in but no arrests have been made just yet…
Someone tried to break in to the home of Mr. and Mrs. William Daniels on Saturday evening. Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person and the LAPD quickly responded. They are both well. Mr Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern. – Bill’s Media Team
— William Daniels (@MrBillDaniels) October 30, 2018