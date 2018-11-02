Listen Live

Mr Feeny, From Boy Meets World Scares Off An Intruder At The Age Of 91.

Age is just a number!

By Dirt/Divas

William Daniels and his wife Bonnie were home in San Fernando when Williams heard a noise coming from the back door… He quickly turned on the back lights and scared about the intruder…

Police were called for the attempted break in but no arrests have been made just yet…

Related posts

Shawn Mendez To Perform At The Victoria Secret Fashion Show

A Release Date For Season 4 of Fuller House Has Been Announced!

Bad Boys 3 Is Happening!