MTO addresses what rules are in place for crews who extend the delay
Questions were raised after an extended delay for drivers on Hwy 400 from Mapleview Dr to Innisfil Beach Rd
If you’re stuck in congestion because of road work and wondering when overnight work is supposed to wrap up, there are rules for that.
In an email, a Senior Issues Advisor with the Ministry of Transportation says overnight road crews are required to re-open the closed lanes by 5:00 in the morning otherwise face financial penalties.
Tuesday morning, due to coordination issues the contractor was late reopening the lanes by approximately 75 minutes. The contract contains financial penalties for late reopening, which are currently being assessed and considered. All MTO contracts contain this provision.
If there was a more significant issue and it was known the lane(s) would not be open for several hours, then the ministry would consider issuing a TRIS (Media/stakeholder advisory).