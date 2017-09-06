MTV is about to let us relive the 90’s!

Well tune in September 26 on MTV/Much Music to see this new show that puts millennials thru different challenges throughout the 90s! Could you work a fax machine, a boom box or event deal with dial up?

The show is hosted by Lance Bass and the newly announced Christina Milian. Expected guests include music and TV personalities known for their 1990s work, including Mario Lopez, Tatyana Ali, singer Michelle Williams, Joey Fatone, Marques Houston, Tyson Beckford, Salt-N-Pepa, Kid ’N Play, Bill Bellamy, Joey Lawrence, Kel Mitchell and Lori Beth Denberg…