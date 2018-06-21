MTV Set To Revive Cult Cartoon Series ‘Daria’

MTV is getting back in the television game with the planned launch of its MTV Studios production unit, Variety reports. With this news comes the announcement that the studio will revive cult animated series Daria, as well as Aeon Flux and The Real World.

Daria originally ran from March 3, 1997 to January 21, 2002 on MTV. MTV Studios shared some details on the upcoming Daria re-launch, with the working title Daria & Jodie:

The iconic animated franchise is reinvented through the eyes of heroine Daria Morgendorffer and one of her closest friends Jodie Landon. These two smart young women take on the world, with their signature satirical voice while deconstructing popular culture, social classes, gender and race.

Writer: Grace Edwards (“Unbreakable Kimmie Schmidt,” “Loosely Exactly Nicole,” “Inside Amy Schumer”)

“MTV has the biggest collection of hit youth franchises that spans more than three decades of content and over 200 titles, part of which have fueled our resurgence,” Chris McCarthy, president of MTV, told Variety. “With MTV Studios, we are for the first time ever opening up this vault beyond our own platforms to reimagine the franchises with new partners.”