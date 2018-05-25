Multiple charges laid in Commercial Vehicle Inspection Blitz

62 charges laid in a Commercial Vehicle Inspection Blitz conducted by a number of authorities. The blitz ran from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. using parking lots at Georgian Downs and the Barrie Molson Centre.

The initiative was carried out by…

South Simcoe Police Service

Ontario Provincial Police

Barrie Police Service

Rama Police Service

The Ministry of Transportation

Simcoe County Health Unit

Ontario College of Trades.

Of the 62 vehicles inspected, 30 vehicles were taken out of service for mechanical or other related issues. One driver was charged with impaired operation in Innisfil.

When it comes to Health Unit/Tobacco Enforcement 15 inspections were carried out…

14 warnings for not posting no smoking signs

3 packs of untaxed tobacco forfeited and education/warning for TTA provided

1 charge to company for ‘Failure of employer to ensure compliance

2 charges to individuals for ‘Smoke tobacco in enclosed workplace’