Murphy Brown This Fall With An Episode That Will Focus On The #MeToo Movement!

Murphy's Law!

By Dirt/Divas

Murphy Brown is set to return this Fall with its original star Candice Bergen and according to show bosses, they will tackle The #MeToo movement during one of the 13-new episodes!

Candice played Murphy Brown for 10 years before the show ended in 1998- this all before the internet, the 24-hour news channel and the iPhone craze…

Most of the original cast is set to return with a show focused on current events- the 4th episode called “MurphyToo…

