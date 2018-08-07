Murphy Brown This Fall With An Episode That Will Focus On The #MeToo Movement!
Murphy's Law!
Murphy Brown is set to return this Fall with its original star Candice Bergen and according to show bosses, they will tackle The #MeToo movement during one of the 13-new episodes!
Candice played Murphy Brown for 10 years before the show ended in 1998- this all before the internet, the 24-hour news channel and the iPhone craze…
Most of the original cast is set to return with a show focused on current events- the 4th episode called “MurphyToo…