Musicians React to Chuck Berry’s Death

An influence to many musicians.

Chuck Berry, the man who “started it all,” passed away Saturday at age 90.

“Every riff and solo played by rock guitarists over the last 60 years contains DNA that can be traced right back to Chuck Berry,” Sweden’s esteemed Polar Music Prize Foundation stated when awarding Berry its rock music prize in 2014.

He influenced the Beatles, Rolling Stones and the Beach Boys.

Musicians are mourning the loss of Chuck Berry and posting tributes on Twitter.

