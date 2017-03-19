Musicians React to Chuck Berry’s Death

Chuck Berry, the man who “started it all,” passed away Saturday at age 90.

“Every riff and solo played by rock guitarists over the last 60 years contains DNA that can be traced right back to Chuck Berry,” Sweden’s esteemed Polar Music Prize Foundation stated when awarding Berry its rock music prize in 2014.

YouTube / pigcityrecords

He influenced the Beatles, Rolling Stones and the Beach Boys.

Read more about him here.

Musicians are mourning the loss of Chuck Berry and posting tributes on Twitter.

I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry’s passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9zQbH5bo9V — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry was rock’s greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock ‘n’ roll writer who ever lived. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 18, 2017

Heart broken to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry. He was undisputedly the king. A moment of… https://t.co/sR8A2YMnq0 — Slash (@Slash) March 18, 2017

Hail Hail Chuck Berry!!! None of us would have been here without you. Rock on brother! https://t.co/tOMuQzUgPX — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) March 18, 2017

R I P. And peace and love Chuck Berry Mr. rock ‘n’ roll music 😎✌️🌟💖🎵🎶☮ pic.twitter.com/hS2S2lUORf — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 18, 2017

“If you had to give Rock ‘n’ Roll another name, you might call it Chuck Berry”

John Lennon (with Chuck Berry)

Mike Douglas TV Show, 1972 pic.twitter.com/ViJtLblEwt — John Lennon (@johnlennon) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry merged blues & swing into the phenomenon of early rock’n’roll. In music, he cast one of the longest shadows. Thank You Chuck. pic.twitter.com/0TwpdDmw9e — The Jacksons (@Jacksons) March 18, 2017

RIP Chuck Berry !!!! Thank you for the poetry, the passion and the potency! GO JOHNNY GO. – KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) March 18, 2017

To the greatest rock and roll pioneer of all time RIP chuck berry. we all thank u — Randy Jackson (@YO_RANDYJACKSON) March 18, 2017

Main Image via PopWrapped