Music’s Night Will Be Without Ariana Grande!

Music’s biggest night is this Sunday and Ariana Grande will NOT be a part of it… Creative differences appear to be the reason.

Ariana was asked to perform with just a few days notice, but after the director asked her to change her song -Ariana pulled out! She was originally set to perform “7 Rings” but Grammy bosses said that it wasn’t appropriate and asked that she choose another song. After several conversations- Ariana pulled out!

But it doesn’t stop there… When people started asking why Ariana would not be performing the director said that “it was too late to put something together.” Ariana took issue with that blasting back on twitter…

“I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me,” she wrote. “I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. It was when my creativity & self-expression was stifled by you that I decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.”

Ariana insists that this was about collaboration and said that she offered up 3 songs to the grammy’s.