Muskoka Among Regions Where Queen’s Park Says “No” To Election of Chair

While the focus has been on the reduction of seats on Toronto City Council, and cancelling the vote for Regional Chairs in York, Peel and Niagara, the announcement by the Ford government also includes the District of Muskoka where three candidates had put their name on the ballot in this fall’s election. Prior to this election, Regions were able to select their chair by election or appointment.

These changes are included in The Better Municipalities Act, which has yet to be passed by the government.

“We ran on a commitment to restore accountability and trust, to reduce the size and cost of government, including an end to the culture of waste and mismanagement,” Premier Doug Ford said. “Because one thing every politician at every level and in every region needs to remember, is that we all share the same boss. We all work for the people.”

Background Information Provided By The Provincial Government

What is happening to Regional Chair Elections?

In 2016, the previous Government changed the Municipal Act, without consultation, to require all regional municipalities (with the exception of Oxford County) to select their regional chair by direct election. Previously, regional municipalities could decide to select their regional chair by election or appointment.

The Better Local Government Act would if passed, effectively reintroduce the ability for a municipality to determine how their regional chair is selected in 2022 and thereafter.

Why are you halting direct election for regional chairs in these regions?

The imposed decision to add a fourth level of elected government in these regions invited dysfunction and discord. This additional level of government competes with local municipalities, who are already responsible for delivering key municipal services.

Previously, regional municipalities could decide to select their regional chair by election or appointment.

The Better Local Government Act would if passed, effectively reintroduce the ability for a municipality to determine how their regional chair is selected in 2022 and thereafter.

What will happen to the Regions of Waterloo, Durham and Halton and Oxford County?

There would be no changes to the powers or, methods of selection, for chairs in these areas under the Better Local Government Act.

What is the long-term plan for regional governance?

The Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing will be conducting a review of regional governance across Ontario. This review will include consultations with municipal partners starting with consultations at the upcoming Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) conference from August 19-22, 2018.